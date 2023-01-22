Paris Fashion Week: Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
