Paris Fashion Week: Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe

Xinhua) 13:41, January 22, 2023

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Men's collection of Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

