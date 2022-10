We Are China

Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 held in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:40, October 29, 2022

Model present creations by Indonesian fashion brand Dian Pelangi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Calla The Label during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Vivi Zubedi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022 (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Calla The Label during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Dian Pelangi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Vivi Zubedi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Dian Pelangi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Vivi Zubedi during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Kami during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Itang Yunasz during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

