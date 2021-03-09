Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
In pics: ready-to-wear fashion digital shows at Paris Fashion Week

(Xinhua)    15:07, March 09, 2021

A model presents a creation by Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week's Women Fall/Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear fashion digital show in Paris, France, on March 8, 2021. (Christian Dior/Handout via Xinhua)


