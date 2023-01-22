Home>>
Japan's visa service in China resumes normal operations
(Xinhua) 10:27, January 22, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's visa service in China has resumed normal operations, according to the website of the Japanese Embassy in China.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visa service at the Japanese Embassy in China was temporarily reduced for a period of time. It has now returned to normal in line with changes in the pandemic situation, according to a release posted on the website Friday.
