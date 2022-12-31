Home>>
Chinese health officials, WHO hold meeting on COVID situation
(CGTN) 21:19, December 31, 2022
China's health officials on Friday held a video meeting with the World Health Organization and exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, treatment and vaccinations, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.
They agreed to continue technical exchanges to help end the epidemic worldwide as soon as possible.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to resume offline classes in schools with no infections
- China to step up temporary assistance for people in need during holiday season
- China grants conditional approval for Merck's COVID-19 drug
- China's revised law on women protection to take effect on Jan. 1
- Chinese premier congratulates new Nepali PM on inauguration
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.