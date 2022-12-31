Chinese health officials, WHO hold meeting on COVID situation

CGTN) 21:19, December 31, 2022

China's health officials on Friday held a video meeting with the World Health Organization and exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, treatment and vaccinations, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

They agreed to continue technical exchanges to help end the epidemic worldwide as soon as possible.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)