"5G cruise ship" to be delivered in China

Xinhua) 09:44, January 13, 2023

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Adora Cruises, a brand of Chinese cruise ships under CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping, announced Thursday that it has partnered with China Telecom to bring 5G connectivity to its first China-built large cruise ship.

The cruise ship will be equipped with advanced wireless communication technology, and a Wi-Fi6 and mobile 5G network will be both available to provide passengers onboard with the same network experience as on land.

"By seizing a first-mover advantage in the cruise industry's 5G market, we hope to set a new standard for digital communication in the marine travel sector," said Chen Ranfeng, managing director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping, a joint venture between China's largest shipbuilding company China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and the U.S.-based Carnival Corporation.

"We will focus on network communication, digital high-definition, as well as AR/VR and other content services, in order to further improve the guest experience and jointly promote the high-quality development of the tourism economy," said Gong Bo of China Telecom's Shanghai branch.

Construction of Adora's first cruise ship has been completed and it is expected to start operation in 2023. With a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, the ship has 2,125 guest rooms and can carry 5,246 passengers.

