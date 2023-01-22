Calendar for Spring Festival: Pay Visits

January 22, 2023

The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the twelfth month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year.

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

During the First Two Days of the Lunar New Year, Pay Visits

People usually exchange visits and good wishes with each other on the first two days of the lunar new year.

The visits usually start with their own family. On the morning of the first day of the first lunar month, the younger generation will pay New Year’s visits to the older generation, wishing them longevity, health, and for all their wishes to be realized.

The elderly will give “good luck” money they have prepared beforehand to the younger generation after they have received their good wishes. After visiting elderly relatives in their homes, people will go out to pay New Year’s visits to their neighbors.

On the second day of the first lunar month, people visit their relatives and friends and bring gifts. Married daughters visit their parents with their husbands and children and bear lavish gifts. Parents of these women treat their sons-in-law with grand meals and remind them to take good care of their daughters.

