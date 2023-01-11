Ukraine's inflation hits 7-year high in 2022

January 11, 2023

KIEV, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The inflation in Ukraine reached the highest level in seven years in 2022, standing at 26.6 percent, according to official statistics.

Last year, the country's inflation was driven by higher prices for transport services and food commodities, which rose by 42.9 and 34.4 percent respectively, according to a report published by the country's State Statistics Service on Tuesday.

Costs for household appliances also contributed to inflation growth, rising by 26.5 percent in 2022.

Prices for alcohol and tobacco, healthcare services, hotels and restaurants also saw double-digit growth last year.

In 2021, inflation in Ukraine rose to 10 percent from 5 percent a year earlier.

