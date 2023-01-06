Ukraine's GDP plunges record 30.4 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 10:45, January 06, 2023

KIEV, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's GDP declined by a record 30.4 percent last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the country's Economy Ministry said Thursday, citing preliminary estimates.

"In 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered its largest losses and damage in the entire history of independence," said the ministry's press service, quoting Yulia Svyrydenko, the first deputy prime minister and economy minister.

In December 2022, Ukraine's GDP declined 34 percent due to a certain stabilization of the situation with energy supply, after a fall of 37 percent in November, the ministry said.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Ukraine's economy experienced a decline of 35.5 percent compared with the same period in 2021, it said.

The Ukrainian economy saw a 3.4-percent growth in 2021. The country's GDP is expected to rise 3.2 percent this year, according to the government's projection.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)