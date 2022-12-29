Zelensky discusses Ukraine's reconstruction with BlackRock CEO

Xinhua) 13:55, December 29, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed his country's post-conflict reconstruction with Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the presidential press service reported Wednesday.

During a conversation via video link, Zelensky thanked Fink for the work of a BlackRock team that has prepared a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure Ukraine's reconstruction funds, the report said.

They discussed prospects for channeling investment into the Ukrainian economy and agreed to focus on coordinating the efforts of potential investors, and also talked about the possible visit of certain BlackRock leaders to Ukraine next year, the report said.

