Ukraine aims to hold peace summit this winter: FM

Xinhua) 09:46, December 27, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev is counting on holding a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine by the end of February, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Monday.

"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit," Kuleba said, suggesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be a possible mediator for the peace negotiations.

Kuleba said he believes that Russia is not ready for peace talks, though the minister pointed out that "every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

While commenting on the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States, Kuleba said he was "absolutely satisfied" with its results.

Zelensky put forward a peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia last month.

