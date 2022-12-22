Ukraine to focus on business support, exports in 2023

Xinhua) 09:16, December 22, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's Economy Ministry will focus on supporting business and developing export opportunities in 2023, the government press service reported on Tuesday.

Next year, the ministry will strive to increase the volume of business assistance programs by implementing effective mechanisms to support economic activities, said a statement on the country's government website.

In particular, Ukraine plans to offer cheap loans for business people and develop the eRobota program, which envisages grants for entrepreneurs to start or grow their small-sized businesses, said the statement.

In an attempt to boost its exports, Ukraine will seek to extend the temporary duty-free trade regimes with the European Union, the United States and Britain at least for the period during which it is in conflict with Russia, it added.

Besides, Ukraine will intensify efforts to unlock the Black Sea ports, in particular the southern port of Mykolaiv, and will develop infrastructure in western Ukraine.

