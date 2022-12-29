Next year to be "crucial" for Ukraine: Zelensky

Xinhua) 09:52, December 29, 2022

People inspect the aftermath of recent shelling of the city market in Donetsk, Dec. 12, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

KIEV, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the next year will be decisive for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported late Tuesday.

"It must be a crucial year. We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defense and security sector must demonstrate," Zelensky said in a video address.

The Ukrainian authorities continue to prepare the country's defense and security forces for 2023, Zelensky said.

As to Ukraine's key goals for the near future, Zelensky listed the return of people to their homes, the further rapprochement with key partners, and the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world.

The government will intensify efforts in the coming year to guarantee the strength of the country's banking and financial systems, Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is already preparing to participate in the 2023 World Economic Forum slated for Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland.

