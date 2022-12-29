Ukraine's property sales drop by 78.34 pct since start of conflict

Xinhua) 09:49, December 29, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Property sales in Ukraine dropped by about 78.34 percent since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, local media outlet UBR reported Wednesday, citing an official report.

The report by the State Property Fund suggested that between Feb. 24 and Dec. 12, Ukrainians sold 52,605 real estate units compared with 242,893 units in the same period of 2021.

The home and apartment sales in the recording period fell by almost five times to 47,023 units, the report said.

The sales of industrial, commercial and administrative real estate also saw a multi-time decline during the conflict.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)