Ukraine's foodstuff exports reach 17 mln tons under grain deal

Xinhua) 11:09, January 11, 2023

KIEV, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's foodstuff exports reached 17 million metric tons since August under a deal on the export of grain and fertilizers from Black Sea ports, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

In the past three days, five vessels loaded with 158,500 metric tons of agricultural products departed from Ukraine's ports for Egypt, Sri Lanka and other countries, the agency said, citing the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

Currently, 98 ships are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus, with 21 of them already loaded and 77 heading for loading.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was due to expire on Nov. 19, 2022, was extended for another 120 days.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)