We Are China

China's ChiNext IPOs raise nearly 180 bln yuan in 2022

Xinhua) 17:05, January 10, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The initial public offerings (IPOs) of 150 newly listed companies on ChiNext, China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, raised 179.64 billion yuan (about 26.57 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, data from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange showed.

By Jan. 9, the number of listed companies on the ChiNext board reached 1,232, with the total market capitalization exceeding 11 trillion yuan, the data revealed.

A total of 40 companies went public on Shenzhen's main board last year, raising 31.88 billion yuan.

In 2022, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange promoted market-oriented mergers and acquisitions, reorganization and refinancing.

Shenzhen-listed companies completed 235 refinancing deals in total in 2022, raising 332.29 billion yuan. They also completed 43 major asset reorganization deals, with the transaction value reaching 161.13 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)