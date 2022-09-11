Home>>
China approves two IPO applications
(Xinhua) 09:17, September 11, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.
Shenzhen Best of Best Holdings Co., Ltd. and Suzhou K-Hiragawa Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
The two companies should strictly follow their prospectuses, as well as their issuance and underwriting plans while issuing stocks, the regulator added.
