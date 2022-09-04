China greenlights 4 ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 16:02, September 04, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator approved the initial public offering registrations of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Hydsoft Technology Co., Ltd., LongYoung Electronic (Kunshan) CO., LTD and ZRPPRINTING GROUP CO., LTD. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies should closely follow prospectuses, issuance plans and underwriting plans when issuing stocks, the commission said.

