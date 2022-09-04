Home>>
China greenlights 4 ChiNext IPOs
(Xinhua) 16:02, September 04, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator approved the initial public offering registrations of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.
BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Hydsoft Technology Co., Ltd., LongYoung Electronic (Kunshan) CO., LTD and ZRPPRINTING GROUP CO., LTD. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The companies should closely follow prospectuses, issuance plans and underwriting plans when issuing stocks, the commission said.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- IPO reform on ChiNext board invigorates China's capital market
- China approves two IPO applications
- China greenlights three sci-tech innovation IPOs
- Beijing bourse sees 100 IPOs in seven months
- China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs
- China greenlights sci-tech innovation IPO
- China greenlights IPO registration on Nasdaq-style board
- China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited
- China greenlights three sci-tech innovation IPOs
- American capital market remains discriminative toward Chinese IPOs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.