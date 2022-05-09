China greenlights sci-tech innovation IPO

Xinhua) 09:58, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Hubei Chaozhuo Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. on the science and technology innovation board.

The company will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, also known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The issuance should be in strict accordance with the prospectus and underwriting plan submitted to the stock exchange, said the commission.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)