China greenlights IPO registration on Nasdaq-style board
(Xinhua) 18:41, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of Kunshan Asia Aroma Corp., Ltd. on the country's Nasdaq-style board.
The company will be listed on the ChiNext board, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The issuance should be in strict accordance with the prospectus and underwriting plan submitted to the stock exchange, said the commission.
