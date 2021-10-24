China greenlights five ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 11:06, October 24, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of five companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Jiangsu Zeyu Intelligent Power Co., Ltd., Sichuan Discovery Dream Science &Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Homelink Eco-iTech Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Huayan Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Lifestrong Pharmacy Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)