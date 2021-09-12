China approves 3 IPO applications

Xinhua) 16:06, September 12, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of three companies.

Zhejiang Sunrise Garment Group Co., Ltd., Springsnow Food Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Resun Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The commission did not specify the total funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPOs and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)