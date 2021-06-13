China greenlights 5 sci-tech innovation IPOs

Xinhua) 09:23, June 13, 2021

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Shanghai Awinic Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Breo Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai W-Ibeda High Tech Group Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Tianwei Electronic Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

