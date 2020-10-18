Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
China approves two new IPOs

(Xinhua)    11:10, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.

Paper making firm Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper Co., Ltd. and plastic packaging company Jin Fu Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

