China approves two new IPOs

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.

Paper making firm Quzhou Wuzhou Special Paper Co., Ltd. and plastic packaging company Jin Fu Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.