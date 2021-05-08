China greenlights two new IPO applications

Xinhua) 13:42, May 08, 2021

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.

Wuhu Fuchun Dye and Weave Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shaoxing Ruifeng Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The commission did not specify the total funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

