China greenlights three new IPO applications

Xinhua) 13:49, April 25, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of three companies.

China Three Gorges Renewables (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Jovo Energy Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Yiyi Hygiene Products Co. Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The commission did not specify the total funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

