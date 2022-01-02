China greenlights two ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of two companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Huakang Century Medical Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

