China approves two IPO applications
(Xinhua) 08:50, August 15, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.
Zhejiang Wufangzhai Industry Co., Ltd., a time-honored Zongzi brand, and Beijing Liven Technology Co., Ltd., an enterprise in the home appliances sector, will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
The two companies should strictly follow the prospectus as well as the issuance and underwriting plan while issuing stocks, the regulator added.
