China greenlights two sci-tech innovation IPOs
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.
Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board -- commonly known as the STAR market -- according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The companies and their underwriters will confirm the dates of the IPOs and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.
The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased its listing criteria but adopted stricter requirements for information disclosure.
