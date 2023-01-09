Cultural events in NYC feature China's intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua) 17:05, January 09, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Multiple events were staged in New York City on the weekend featuring intangible cultural heritage from east China's Suzhou.

On Saturday night, Chinese artists presented Suzhou-style embroidery, Kunqu Opera and Pingtan, which is a form of ballad singing in Suzhou dialect with Chinese instruments, at the opening ceremony of the Suzhou theme day.

The theme day was held together with a concert entitled "Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems" to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

"We are so happy that Suzhou is making great efforts in connecting China with the world with its unique cultural richness," said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations while addressing the opening ceremony.

China Institute, a U.S. non-profit organization dedicated to deepen understanding of China, on Sunday hosted artists from Suzhou in community events with around 500 participants.

Shen Fengying and Shen Guofang, two well-known Kunqu Opera performers, allowed visitors to have a close-up look of makeup and costume. They also presented demos from The Peony Pavilion and interacted with the audience.

Yao Huifen, a renowned embroiderer from Suzhou, said she was deeply moved as some had to sit on the floor since the event was quite crowded.

Many people overseas appreciate Chinese culture and want to experience it, according to Yu Junyao, Yao's daughter and one of the artists.

"We need more exchanges like this. Chinese traditional culture needs to go abroad so overseas friends can understand and appreciate it," said Yao, who has been engaged in embroidering for over 40 years.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)