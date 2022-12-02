A glimpse of Wuyi rock tea in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 15:35, December 02, 2022

You Yuqiong (L), the only female inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, instructs her son Fang Zhou (C) in the roasting technique of Wuyi rock tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Wuyishan, the hometown of rock tea, boasts a wide range of rock tea varieties. The making technique of Wuyi rock tea, a special oolong variety with a particularly roasted taste and floral and fruity aroma, is comprised of more than 10 processing procedures including tea harvesting, withering, fixation, twisting, drying and so on. Inherited and developed with a long history, the making technique of Wuyi rock tea is listed as national-level intangible cultural heritage.

You Yuqiong (R), the only female inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, instructs her son Fang Zhou in the manual stirring technique of Wuyi rock tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows the view of an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Foreign visitors taste Wuyi rock tea at a tea tasting competition in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

You Yuqiong (L), the only female inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, instructs her son Fang Zhou in the charcoal roasting technique of Wuyi rock tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

He Shi'an, an inheritor of Crumby-cake tea making technique, demonstrates the manual stir fixation technique of Wuyi rock tea in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows the view of Xingcun Township in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Ye Qitong (1st L), a national inheritor of Wuyi rock tea making technique, comments on tea at a tea tasting competition in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)