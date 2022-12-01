China's traditional tea-making techniques included into UNESCO cultural heritage list

CGTN) 17:06, December 01, 2022

China's traditional tea-making techniques and associated social practices have been included into the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), after the country's application was adopted on November 29 in Morocco.

The inclusion came after China's application passed the examination at the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Rabat, capital city of Morocco.

After the inclusion, China now has 43 items on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and continues to be the most listed country in the world.

