Home>>
China's traditional tea-making techniques included into UNESCO cultural heritage list
(CGTN) 17:06, December 01, 2022
China's traditional tea-making techniques and associated social practices have been included into the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), after the country's application was adopted on November 29 in Morocco.
The inclusion came after China's application passed the examination at the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Rabat, capital city of Morocco.
After the inclusion, China now has 43 items on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list and continues to be the most listed country in the world.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Yunnan passes regulation on protecting centuries-old tea trees
- Pic story: inheritors of tea making technique in Ya'an, China's Sichuan
- Zisun tea: tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty
- China's traditional tea-making enters UNESCO cultural heritage list
- Pu’an county advances rural revitalization by planting white tea trees
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.