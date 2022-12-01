Zisun tea: tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty
Lin Ruiyang, an inheritor of Zisun tea making techniques, boils tea in a traditional way in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2022. Zisun tea, produced in the county, has a history of more than 1,000 years. It was designated as the tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2022 shows some Zisun tea cakes in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Zisun tea, produced in the county, has a history of more than 1,000 years. It was designated as the tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Lin Ruiyang, an inheritor of Zisun tea making techniques, pours tea liquid into teacups in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2022. Zisun tea, produced in the county, has a history of more than 1,000 years. It was designated as the tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Lin Ruiyang, an inheritor of Zisun tea making techniques, steams fresh tea leaves in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2022. Zisun tea, produced in the county, has a history of more than 1,000 years. It was designated as the tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Lin Ruiyang, an inheritor of Zisun tea making techniques, mashes steamed tea leaves with a mallet in Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 30, 2022. Zisun tea, produced in the county, has a history of more than 1,000 years. It was designated as the tribute tea in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
