50 Years Friendship between China and Australia: Australian publisher Harold Weldon's China story

Harold Weldon is an Australian publisher and filmmaker, and also a cultural ambassador between China and Australia.

He twice went on the route of the Long March and published two photobooks which present China’s spectacular geography to the world. Additionally, the Weldon International, where he works, has published multiple books to show China’s progress and its culture.

He has visited China over 120 times and received the Special Book Award of China, a top publication prize that recognizes the significant contributions made by foreigners in promoting cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations between China and Australia, Weldon said that the bilateral ties between the two countries can be viewed as a “Long March” which can’t and shouldn’t have an end, and he will do his best to promote this relationship.

