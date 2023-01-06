China to further expand tea-oil camellia planting area

Xinhua) 13:38, January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strive to ensure the planting area of tea-oil camellias (Camellia oleifera) exceeds 90 million mu (about 6 million hectares) by 2025, with the production capacity of tea-oil topping 2 million tonnes, according to an official document.

From 2023 to 2025, the country will expand the tea-oil camellia plantation area by 19.17 million mu, according to a three-year action plan released by government bodies including the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Meanwhile, the country will upgrade 12.76 million mu of low-yield forest during the 2023-2025 period, as per the document.

With a long planting history in China, the tea-oil camellia is a woody plant with economic importance. It has played an significant role in helping poverty-stricken residents shake off poverty.

