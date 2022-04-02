Home>>
Farmers in Fujian focus energies on spring planting to shore up country’s food supply
(People's Daily Online) 17:27, April 02, 2022
|Farmers plant rice seedlings in a field in Liangshan village, Yingdu township, Nan’an city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, on March 30, 2022. (Photo/Hong Zongzhou)
In recent days, farmers in Liangshan village, Yingdu township, Nan’an city, southeast China’s Fujian Province have been busy with spring planting. As an important grain production base in Nan’an city, Yingdu township plans to plant 9,239 mu (615.9 hectares) of rice this spring, including 9,007 mu of early-season rice and 232 mu of dryland crops. As of March 31, the township has planted rice seedlings on more than 8,800 mu of land.
