Hami melon planting business helps increase locals’ incomes in Hainan

Xinhua) 17:01, December 29, 2021

Staff members of a fruit company load Hami melons onto a truck in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. Over 48,000 mu (about 3,200 hectares) of Hami melons have entered harvest season in Ledong County. With the yearly output of more than 200,000 tonnes, Hami melon planting business has become an important industry in increasing the incomes of local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member of a fruit company selects Hami melons in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. Over 48,000 mu (about 3,200 hectares) of Hami melons have entered harvest season in Ledong County. With the yearly output of more than 200,000 tonnes, Hami melon planting business has become an important industry in increasing the incomes of local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Farmers pick Hami melons in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2021. Over 48,000 mu (about 3,200 hectares) of Hami melons have entered harvest season in Ledong County. With the yearly output of more than 200,000 tonnes, Hami melon planting business has become an important industry in increasing the incomes of local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff member of a fruit company check the sugariness of Hami melons in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. Over 48,000 mu (about 3,200 hectares) of Hami melons have entered harvest season in Ledong County. With the yearly output of more than 200,000 tonnes, Hami melon planting business has become an important industry in increasing the incomes of local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member of a fruit company loads Hami melons onto a truck in Foluo Town of Ledong County, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2021. Over 48,000 mu (about 3,200 hectares) of Hami melons have entered harvest season in Ledong County. With the yearly output of more than 200,000 tonnes, Hami melon planting business has become an important industry in increasing the incomes of local villagers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

