Mermaid contest held in Sanya, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:20, December 22, 2021

A contestant participates in a mermaid contest in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 21, 2021. Over 40 contestants participated in the contest which kicked off Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

