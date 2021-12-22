Home>>
Mermaid contest held in Sanya, China's Hainan
(Xinhua) 08:20, December 22, 2021
A contestant participates in a mermaid contest in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 21, 2021. Over 40 contestants participated in the contest which kicked off Tuesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
