Agricultural products trade fair held in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:51, December 17, 2021

People visit the 2021 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2021. The agricultural products trade fair, with an exhibition area of about 100,000 square meters, attracted the participation of nearly 2,000 enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the modern seed industry and digital agriculture hall of the 2021 China (Hainan) International Tropical Agricultural Products Winter Trade Fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 16, 2021. The agricultural products trade fair, with an exhibition area of about 100,000 square meters, attracted the participation of nearly 2,000 enterprises. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

