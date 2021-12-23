In pics: China's First Mermaid Performance Contest in Sanya
A contestant participates in the final of China's First Mermaid Performance Contest in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The event, the first national-level professional mermaid competition, was held at Atlantis Sanya in Hainan. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
