In pics: China's First Mermaid Performance Contest in Sanya

Xinhua) 13:22, December 23, 2021

A contestant participates in the final of China's First Mermaid Performance Contest in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The event, the first national-level professional mermaid competition, was held at Atlantis Sanya in Hainan. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

