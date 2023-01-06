Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory delivers 710,000 vehicles in 2022
Employees at work at the Shanghai plant of Tesla Inc. [Photo/Xinhua]
SHANGHAI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai plant delivered 710,000 vehicles in 2022, an increase of 48 percent from 2021, the U.S. electric carmaker said Thursday.
Delivery of the Model Y at the Shanghai Gigafactory exceeded 450,000 vehicles last year, while that of the Model 3 surpassed 250,000, it said.
In August 2022, the factory saw its 1 millionth vehicle leave the assembly line, less than three years after its first made-in-China car was delivered.
Established in 2019, the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is the carmaker's first Gigafactory outside the United States, with an industrial chain localization rate of more than 95 percent and 99.99 percent of the employees being Chinese.
