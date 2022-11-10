Tesla's Shanghai factory delivers over 550,000 vehicles in first 10 months

Xinhua) 09:35, November 10, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2022 shows a vehicle of U.S. electric automaker Tesla exhibited at the automobile exhibition area of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai.(Xinhua/Lu Peng)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai plant delivered 554,778 vehicles in the first 10 months of 2022, the U.S. electric carmaker said Wednesday.

Deliveries at the Shanghai Gigafactory reached 71,704 vehicles in October, up 32 percent from a year earlier. With the improvement of production efficiency, deliveries from January to October 2022 have far exceeded the 484,130 units delivered during the whole of 2021.

The factory, an important export center for Tesla, exported 219,427 vehicles in the January-October period, according to Tesla China.

The localization rate of the industrial chain of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has exceeded 95 percent, said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla.

