November deliveries of Tesla's Shanghai factory hit new monthly high

Xinhua) 15:51, December 05, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 100,291 vehicles in November, hitting a fresh monthly high, the U.S. carmaker has said.

In the first 11 months of this year, the Shanghai factory delivered more than 650,000 vehicles.

The factory's January-November deliveries far exceeded last year's total of 484,130, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

The Gigafactory's annual sales for 2022 could hopefully hit 750,000 units, Cui added.

The localization rate of the industrial chain of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has now exceeded 95 percent, helping China's new energy vehicle industry to develop a world-leading integrated industrial structure and robust consumption potential, said Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla.

Cui estimated that from January through November, China's new energy vehicle sales exceeded 5.7 million units, while for the whole of 2022, the production and sales of such vehicles could top 6.5 million.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)