Tesla reports Q4 deliveries

Xinhua) 09:10, January 03, 2023

People visit the Tesla exhibition section at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Tesla's deliveries in the fourth quarter were up from the 343,830 vehicles sold in the third quarter, but missed the market expectations of around 420,000 to 425,000 units.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. electric carmaker Tesla reported on Monday that 405,278 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Its deliveries in the quarter were up from the 343,830 vehicles sold in the third quarter, but missed the market expectations of around 420,000 to 425,000 units.

The electric vehicle company also reported total production of 439,701 vehicles in the fourth quarter, bringing its total annual deliveries to 1.31 million and total production in 2022 to 1.37 million.

Tesla reduced 3,250 U.S. dollars in early December and 7,500 dollars last week off the price of Model 3 and Model Ys delivered in the United States in December. The company also provided discounts in Mexico and China last quarter.

The production at its two new factories, Austin and Berlin, has ramped up in recent months. It has also pumped up production at its factories in Fremont and Shanghai, Tesla said.

