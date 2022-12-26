Home>>
Tesla launches 10,000th supercharger in Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:33, December 26, 2022
SHANGHAI, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tesla launched its 10,000th supercharger in the Chinese mainland on Monday, the U.S. carmaker said.
The supercharger is located under the Oriental Pearl Tower, a landmark building in Shanghai's financial hub of Lujiazui.
The company saw its 9,000th supercharger in the Chinese mainland put into operation in September this year in central China's Hunan Province.
In November, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 100,291 electric vehicles, hitting a fresh monthly high.
In the first 11 months of 2022, the Shanghai factory delivered more than 650,000 electric vehicles.
