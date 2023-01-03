Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to visit China

Xinhua) 17:05, January 03, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 5 to 6, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.

