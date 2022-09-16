Home>>
China, Türkiye need to advocate true multilateralism: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:53, September 16, 2022
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Türkiye need to advocate true multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, and strengthen cooperation within such multilateral organizations as the United Nations, the Group of 20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here Friday morning.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- SCO Samarkand Summit to write splendid chapter of friendship, win-win cooperation
- President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan charts new blueprint for China-Kazakhstan relations
- China ready to work with Russia to support each other on issues concerning core interests: Xi
- China, Uzbekistan pledge to advance mutually beneficial cooperation
- Xi receives friendship award from Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
- Xi's article on socialism with Chinese characteristics to be published
- Xi calls for more concrete results in China-Tajikistan relations
- Xi's article on upholding, developing socialism with Chinese characteristics to be published
- Xi, Tokayev hold talks in Kazakhstan
- Xi, Tokayev watch song performance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.