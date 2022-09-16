China, Türkiye need to advocate true multilateralism: Xi

Xinhua) 13:53, September 16, 2022

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Türkiye need to advocate true multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, and strengthen cooperation within such multilateral organizations as the United Nations, the Group of 20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here Friday morning.

