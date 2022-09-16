Xi meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye

Xinhua) 20:54, September 16, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Trkiye at Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Trkiye on Friday morning at Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand.

Xi pointed out that in recent years, China-Trkiye relations have maintained a momentum of growth, with steady progress in practical cooperation and effective collaboration against the pandemic.

Facts have shown that sound relations between China and Trkiye serve the long-term interests of both countries, and have important significance for deepening the solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, Xi said.

Currently, the international community is faced with multiple opportunities as well as challenges, Xi noted.

He pointed out that China and Trkiye, both being major developing countries and emerging markets, share many common interests in defending their respective rights and interests, pursuing development and rejuvenation, and safeguarding international justice.

China is ready to work with Trkiye to elevate the strategic cooperative relations to a higher level, Xi said.

Xi underscored that the two sides need to enhance political mutual trust, earnestly respect each other's core interests, and consolidate the political foundation of China-Trkiye strategic cooperative relations.

It is important to focus on development cooperation, make good use of the various bilateral cooperation mechanisms and respective strengths, work for more fruits in the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and contribute to the security of the global industrial and supply chains as well as food and energy security, Xi said.

The two sides need to advocate true multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, and strengthen cooperation in multilateral organizations including the United Nations, the G20, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi added.

Erdogan noted the important progress in Trkiye-China relations in various areas and expressed the readiness to work with China to leverage bilateral mechanisms such as the inter-governmental cooperation committee to promote even more fruitful trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Given the strong complementarity between Trkiye's "Middle Corridor" plan and the Belt and Road Initiative, it is hoped that intensified efforts can be made to build synergy between the development strategies of the two countries to boost common development and rejuvenation, he said.

He also reiterated Trkiye's firm commitment to the one-China principle.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, He Lifeng and other officials attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)