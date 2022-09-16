Languages

Archive

Friday, September 16, 2022

Home>>

Xi receives friendship award from Uzbek President Mirziyoyev

(People's Daily App) 11:13, September 16, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the highest friendship award from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories