Xi receives friendship award from Uzbek President Mirziyoyev
(People's Daily App) 11:13, September 16, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping received the highest friendship award from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.
