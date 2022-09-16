Home>>
China, Pakistan need to keep up with mutual support, deepen strategies' synergy: Xi
(Xinhua) 15:43, September 16, 2022
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan need to continue to firmly support each other, and build stronger synergy between their development strategies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Friday morning.
The two countries also need to give full play to the role of the Joint Cooperation Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and ensure the smooth construction and operation of major projects, Xi said.
